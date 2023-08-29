STF Management LP Takes $445,000 Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

STF Management LP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,394,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

