Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 29th (AGIL, ALTR, ANIX, ASO, AVGO, CAMP, CB, CLNN, CRWD, CYBN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 29th:

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $900.00 target price on the stock.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $45.50 target price on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $435.00 target price on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $399.00 target price on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock.

