Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 29th (AGIL, ALTR, ANIX, ASO, AVGO, CAMP, CB, CLNN, CRWD, CYBN)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 29th:

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $900.00 target price on the stock.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $45.50 target price on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $435.00 target price on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $399.00 target price on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock.

