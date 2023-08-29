Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,249 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,116 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 327.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $3,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 127.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 2,375.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 964,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

HUT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,047,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996,076. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 121.54%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

