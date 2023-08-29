Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,186 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 1,780 call options.

In related news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,772.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,880.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 736,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 379,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,483,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 31.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 2,400,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,112. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $873.34 million, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

