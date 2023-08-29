StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Inuvo to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 23.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Inuvo by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 81,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Inuvo by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

