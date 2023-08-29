StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

