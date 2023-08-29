StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.09.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
