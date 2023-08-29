StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.21. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,810,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

