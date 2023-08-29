StockNews.com Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.43.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callon Petroleum

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after acquiring an additional 975,132 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,528,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,032,000 after acquiring an additional 653,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

