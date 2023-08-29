StockNews.com Lowers Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

NYSE HT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $392.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 33.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

