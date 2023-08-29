StockNews.com Lowers Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Hold

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 322,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.