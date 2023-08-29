StockNews.com Upgrades Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $126,570.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $432,968. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

