StockNews.com Upgrades Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.40.

IBTX opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

