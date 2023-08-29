StockNews.com Upgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

SFBS stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,901,000 after acquiring an additional 184,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 233,917 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,636,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

