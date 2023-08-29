Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SUTNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. 574,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,216. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $3.95.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
