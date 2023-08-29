Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in August

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,134. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

About Suntory Beverage & Food

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.