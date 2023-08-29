Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $277.60 and last traded at $276.38. 1,448,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,332,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,721,687 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 310,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after buying an additional 305,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

