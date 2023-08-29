Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the July 31st total of 571,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.9 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
