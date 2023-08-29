Swipe Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Swipe has a total market cap of $157.73 million and $9.95 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 575,912,587 coins and its circulating supply is 575,912,084 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

