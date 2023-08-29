Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
