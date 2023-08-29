Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Update

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Trading of Synlogic
Synlogic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.98. Synlogic has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.35.
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.
