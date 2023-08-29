Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Update

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth $212,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 10.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 133.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 20.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.98. Synlogic has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.35.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

