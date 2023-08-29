Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,096 shares of company stock valued at $57,353,229. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.76. 196,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,121. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.45.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.