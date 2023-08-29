Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNV. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

