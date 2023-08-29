Synthetix (SNX) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00007508 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $564.49 million and $42.59 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 323,181,251 coins and its circulating supply is 269,231,211 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

