Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Sysco worth $174,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

SYY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.19. 392,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

