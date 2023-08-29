Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Update

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

Tabcorp stock remained flat at $1.34 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.15%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

