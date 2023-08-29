Table Trac, Inc. (TBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 22nd

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Table Trac Stock Performance
Table Trac stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Table Trac has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.50.
About Table Trac
