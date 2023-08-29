Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Down 16.7%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 281,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 226,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.19.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

