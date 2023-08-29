Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. 9,465,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,969,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of -155.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

