Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.09. The company had a trading volume of 960,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.76. The company has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,814 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

