Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $4.65 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 2.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $18.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $684.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,357. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.