Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $416,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

BAM traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. 239,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,676. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

