Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $517,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 2,873,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,860,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

