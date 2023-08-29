Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Makes New $317,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. 2,557,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,825. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.49. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.27.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

