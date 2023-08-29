Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers accounts for about 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $15,696,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 158,658 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 898,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after buying an additional 137,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 575,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after buying an additional 89,246 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $128,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,633.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 1.7 %

CNS stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,026. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

