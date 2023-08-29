Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

In other news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 388,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,442.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 and sold 419,689 shares valued at $351,334. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

