Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $62.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TECK opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after acquiring an additional 253,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,798 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.