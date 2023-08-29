Tejara Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for about 1.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ossiam lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,848. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

