Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $154.17 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002309 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 360,777,767 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

