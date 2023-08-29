Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 26.3% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $51,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 6.1 %

Tesla stock traded up $14.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.47. The stock had a trading volume of 95,224,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,010,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

