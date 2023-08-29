Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $521,360.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

