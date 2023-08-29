Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,267 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.27.
3M Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Good Reasons it’s Time to Buy High-Yield Dividend King 3M
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.