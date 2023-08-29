Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.