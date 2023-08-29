Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Textron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Textron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77,657 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

