Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (TV2V) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on September 29th

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (LON:TV2V – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Price Performance

TV2V opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.75) on Tuesday. Thames Ventures VCT 2 has a 1-year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 68.50 ($0.86).

