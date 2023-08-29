The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.93 on Tuesday, hitting C$63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,454. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$61.46 and a twelve month high of C$74.78. The firm has a market cap of C$76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.62.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.97.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.