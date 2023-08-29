The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $62,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $328.67. 1,240,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $328.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.68 and a 200-day moving average of $303.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

