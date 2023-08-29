The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 197,519 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.80. 1,305,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,240. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -153.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.67. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -455.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

