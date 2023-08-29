The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 164,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,044. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.07. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

