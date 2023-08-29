Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $545.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

