Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

NYSE THR opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $869.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Fox bought 990 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Thermon Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Thermon Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.